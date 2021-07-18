KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday July 18th

A pleasant summer day for the area with temperatures in the mid 90s and partly cloudy skies. Great chances to get outside whether out at the lake or just in your pool. Temperatures will gradually cool back into the lower 70s tonight.

Monday will start off the same as the past couple of days have, humid with partly to mostly cloudy skies, as we approach the afternoon hours, the cold front that has sparks isolated showers and storms to the north of the area will begin to move into the Concho Valley. Scattered showers and storms will be possible going into the overnight hours Monday night.

Tuesday, the best rain chances for the entire week as the cold front slowly moves southward and begins to stall out over the Gulf Coast region. The stalling of the front will mean that those rain chances will slowly lingering and take time to decrease over the course of several days.

Wednesday-Friday, rain chances begin to decrease for the area and drier air begin to take control of the weather pattern. Temperatures will still remain below average but will slowly start to creep up into the weekend.

Sunny

San Angelo

94°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

90°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

92°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

92°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

91°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.