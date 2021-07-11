KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday July 11th

Showers and storms have develop along the boundary to the north of the area near Lubbock. Those storms will continue to drift to the south and into the Concho Valley throughout the evening hours. Slow moving storms will pose greater concerns of flooding.

Tonight, storms will begin to weaken with loss of the daytime heating and storms will begin to dissipate as they move into the southern parts of the Concho Valley. The concerns for severe weather with strong winds and large hail will mostly stay in the northern parts of the area along I-20.

Monday, Isolated morning showers and storms break way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon and temperatures in the 90s for the most of the area. Temperatures are expected so climb into the upper 90s through the week.

Tuesday through Thursday, expected gusty winds for the area as southerly winds return bringing hotter temperatures to finish up the week and heading into next weekend.