KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday July 11th

Showers and storms have develop along the boundary to the north of the area near Lubbock. Those storms will continue to drift to the south and into the Concho Valley throughout the evening hours. Slow moving storms will pose greater concerns of flooding.

Tonight, storms will begin to weaken with loss of the daytime heating and storms will begin to dissipate as they move into the southern parts of the Concho Valley. The concerns for severe weather with strong winds and large hail will mostly stay in the northern parts of the area along I-20.

Monday, Isolated morning showers and storms break way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon and temperatures in the 90s for the most of the area. Temperatures are expected so climb into the upper 90s through the week.

Tuesday through Thursday, expected gusty winds for the area as southerly winds return bringing hotter temperatures to finish up the week and heading into next weekend.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

90°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 94°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
69°F Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Light Rain with Thunder

Robert Lee

74°F Light Rain with Thunder Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
55%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Rain Shower

Eldorado

74°F Rain Shower Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.
69°F Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Thunderstorm

Mertzon

69°F Thunderstorm Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
68°F Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
83%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Light Rain with Thunder

Eden

74°F Light Rain with Thunder Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
69°F Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
79%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
