KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday January 3rd

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Warmer today as southwesterly winds will continue to keep temperatures increase heading into the start of the work week. Highs across the Concho Valley will get into the 60s with overnight low lower 30s.

If you haven’t taken down those Christmas lights yet, we got a couple days of nice weather to take care of any outdoor activities. Wednesday our next cold front arrives, it will bring some breezy conditions to the region with and isolated chance of some rain to the eastern counties. Temperatures will dip slightly with cold front and some increase cloud coverage for the area Wednesday and lingering into Thursday.

The next good chances for rain in the Concho Valley will be next weekend. Another cold front will move through the region and should bring some precipitation to the area. The cold front next weekend will also bring some colder temperatures to West Texas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.