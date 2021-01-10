KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday January 10th

What a day! Hopefully you got a chance to get out and enjoy the snow. The snow started in San Angelo around 3:30 AM and continued off and on throughout most of the day. Temperatures across the Concho Valley stayed in the mid to low 30s. Tonight temperatures will drop into the mid 20s, so any water or melted snow could refreeze during the overnight hours.

Snow totals for the area matched up fairly well with the forecast. Coleman was the big winner so far with 7 inches of snow. San Angelo, Ballinger, and Sterling City all reported 4 inches, and Brady got a measurement of 3″. The rain and snow combination will certainly help out with the drought conditions that we saw build during the end of 2020.

Monday will start off mostly cloudy, but as the day progress conditions will begin to clear up and allow temperatures bounce back into the 40s for afternoon highs. The warming trend will continue through the work week with mostly clears skies and temperatures getting back into the 60s by Thursday for much of the region. The region will return to a more stable and quiet pattern for majority of the week ahead as high pressure will build over Texas and the southern plains.

