KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday February 7th

KLST Weather

Sunny

San Angelo

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Mainly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

66°F Fair Feels like 66°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
47°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eden

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Warm and windy for Gameday across the Concho Valley. Temperatures climbed into the low 70s and upper 60s for much of the area, and wind gust got up over 30 MPH in several locations. Tonight, winds will decrease but not quite what we saw last night, Winds will remain from the southwest at 10-15 MPH and temperatures will dip into the mid 40s.

Tomorrow, another warm days expected as those southwesterly winds keep pulling in warm air to West Texas. Temperatures will get up in the mid to upper 70s with chance a couple of spots see highs in the 80s. Skies will remain clear as high pressure remain off to out west keeping things fairly quiet to start out the work week.

Mid week, temperatures will begin to fall as some colder air begin to makes it way south out of the northern plains and into the Mississippi River Valley. While we certainly won’t see the coldest air, it will begin to pull down our temperatures back average by Wednesday. Late Wednesday and early into to Thursday morning some isolated showers and storms could develop as the cold front pushes through Texas.

Next weekend, temperatures will stay in the 40s and 50s for much of the area as the cold air settles in the region. Skies will remain clear with some breezy conditions expected on Saturday that could make those wind chill values feel even lower.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

68° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 68° 49°

Monday

80° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 80° 45°

Tuesday

77° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 77° 52°

Wednesday

76° / 35°
Cloudy
Cloudy 16% 76° 35°

Thursday

55° / 27°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 55° 27°

Friday

58° / 26°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 58° 26°

Saturday

48° / 25°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 48° 25°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

61°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
61°

58°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
58°

57°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
57°

56°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
56°

55°

11 PM
Clear
0%
55°

55°

12 AM
Clear
0%
55°

55°

1 AM
Clear
1%
55°

54°

2 AM
Clear
1%
54°

53°

3 AM
Clear
2%
53°

52°

4 AM
Clear
3%
52°

52°

5 AM
Clear
4%
52°

51°

6 AM
Clear
6%
51°

50°

7 AM
Clear
6%
50°

51°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
51°

56°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
56°

60°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
60°

65°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

69°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

73°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

76°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

79°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

