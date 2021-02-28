KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday February 28th

The cold front is slowly moving through the Concho Valley, bring cooler temperature to the northern parts of the area, while the southern counties saw highs in the 70s.

Tonight, the chance of isolated thunderstorms and showers will continue overnight and into Monday morning. The southeastern locations will be the most likely to see anything storms as the cold front pushes further south into areas of increase moisture.

Monday, some lingering showers could be possible throughout the morning and early afternoon hours. Most of the area will the mostly cloudy skies with the small chance of an isolated showers. Temperatures will struggle to get up into the upper 40s and lower 50s as cold air continues move through the region. Overnight low on Monday will hover close to the freezing mark with some area dropping to the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Temperatures will begin to return to normal for Tuesday and Wednesday as the area begin to clear out and partly cloudy skies return to the forecast. Temperatures will get back to the 60s and 70s for afternoon highs, and overnight lows back to the 40s.

High pressure should build into the area by midweek allowing for the warm temperatures and mostly clear skies to persist into the weekend.

Clear

San Angelo

55°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
11 mph NE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 42F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
42°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 42F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
18 mph NE
Precip
34%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

55°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
40°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
16 mph NE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

55°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph NE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

56°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph NE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

54°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
40°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
19 mph NE
Precip
33%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

55° / 42°
Clear
Clear 0% 55° 42°

Monday

52° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 52° 34°

Tuesday

62° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 62° 35°

Wednesday

74° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 74° 46°

Thursday

76° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 76° 51°

Friday

73° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 73° 45°

Saturday

64° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 64° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

8 PM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

9 PM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
50°

50°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
50°

48°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
48°

48°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
48°

47°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
47°

45°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
45°

45°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
45°

44°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
44°

44°

6 AM
Cloudy
1%
44°

43°

7 AM
Cloudy
1%
43°

43°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
43°

44°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
44°

45°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

47°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
47°

49°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

50°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

51°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

51°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
51°

51°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
51°

51°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
51°

51°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
51°

48°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
48°

