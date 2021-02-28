KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday February 28th

The cold front is slowly moving through the Concho Valley, bring cooler temperature to the northern parts of the area, while the southern counties saw highs in the 70s.

Tonight, the chance of isolated thunderstorms and showers will continue overnight and into Monday morning. The southeastern locations will be the most likely to see anything storms as the cold front pushes further south into areas of increase moisture.

Monday, some lingering showers could be possible throughout the morning and early afternoon hours. Most of the area will the mostly cloudy skies with the small chance of an isolated showers. Temperatures will struggle to get up into the upper 40s and lower 50s as cold air continues move through the region. Overnight low on Monday will hover close to the freezing mark with some area dropping to the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Temperatures will begin to return to normal for Tuesday and Wednesday as the area begin to clear out and partly cloudy skies return to the forecast. Temperatures will get back to the 60s and 70s for afternoon highs, and overnight lows back to the 40s.

High pressure should build into the area by midweek allowing for the warm temperatures and mostly clear skies to persist into the weekend.