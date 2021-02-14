KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday February 14th

KLST Weather

Cloudy

San Angelo

8°F Cloudy Feels like -8°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light snow this evening giving way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 4F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
4°F Light snow this evening giving way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 4F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
61%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

7°F Cloudy Feels like -7°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 4F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
4°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 4F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

4°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like -13°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
2°F Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

6°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like -9°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
2°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

5°F Cloudy Feels like -14°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
2°F Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Wind
16 mph N
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Strong Winter Storm continues to dump snow across the Concho Valley. Snow totals so far have been difficult to determine with the increased winds creating snow drift while other areas are bare. San Angelo has likely been close to 2-3 inch mark so far, with still more snow expected this evening. Several local area churches and businesses have announced they will be closed for today and tomorrow.

Some of the highways in the southeastern parts of Concho Valley are closed. Highway 83 north and south of Menard are closed, and Highway 87 south of Mason is also closed. Police have responded to accidents throughout the area today, viewers are reminded to avoid the roads if possible and to drive slow if driving is required.

Winter Storm Warnings will continue until 12pm on Monday, while most of the snow should be done by Sunday night some lingering snow showers could continue into the morning hours. Snow Totals are still expected to be about 3-6 inches, snow drift where the increase winds have blown snow could result in areas that far exceed 6 inches.

Wind Chill Warnings continue for the entire Concho Valley with overnight wind chill expected to drop to -20 degrees at times. Exposed skin can begin to develop frostbite in as little as 30 minutes with these temperatures.

Monday as the snow begin to dwindle to an end, the cold temperatures will continue to endure. Winds will start to decrease as we go through the day on Monday with skies clear out as the moisture continue to track off to the east and out of the region.

Tuesday, warmer temperatures and another chance for some wintery mix of precipitation. Freeezing Rain, Sleet, and Snow will all be possible as another low pressure system moves through West Texas.

Wednesday night, the area will once again begin to clear out with temperatures finally climbing above freezing going into Thursday and the weekend.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

/
Cloudy
Cloudy 0%

Monday

26° / 11°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 26° 11°

Tuesday

41° / 26°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 41° 26°

Wednesday

34° / 13°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 34° 13°

Thursday

37° / 17°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 9% 37° 17°

Friday

50° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 50° 32°

Saturday

60° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 60° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

8 PM
Cloudy
15%

9 PM
Cloudy
15%

10 PM
Cloudy
15%

10°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
10°

12 AM
Cloudy
3%

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%

6 AM
Clear
4%

7 AM
Clear
3%

8 AM
Sunny
3%

9 AM
Sunny
2%

11°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
11°

14°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
14°

17°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
17°

20°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
20°

21°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
21°

23°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
23°

24°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
24°

24°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
24°

24°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
24°

20°

7 PM
Clear
2%
20°

