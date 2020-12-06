KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday December 6th

Clear skies and warmer temperatures for the Concho Valley. The quiet pattern will continue for tonight and to start the work week as high pressure builds in over the region. Overnight lows will dip into the 30s once again.

Next week, Monday through Wednesday, southwesterly wind will begin to move in that warmer air and allow the area to heat up into the lower 70s for some spots. Lows will also creep up into the 40s the start off the work week.

Later in the week, another upper level low moves through Texas, bringing cooler temperatures and some isolated showers. The past several weeks have been dry for the most part so the drought conditions have worsened, with San Angelo about an inch and a half behind our normal annual average.