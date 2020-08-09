KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday August 9th

Another hot and breezy day for the Concho Valley with several locations breaking into the triple digits. That pattern will remain in place for the week ahead keeping things hot and dry for the next several days. The tropics and Gulf of Mexico are also fairly quiet, so there doesn’t seem to be anything to change the weather pattern.

Highs in the 100s, lows in the 70s, and mostly clear skies will continue as the upper level high pressure system stays just to our west.

The relentless heat can also be a benefit. Crayons can easily melt in the outdoor heat and make for interesting art projects. With several days of triple digit heat expected, you will have plenty of time to gather up supplies. The hardest part is making sure the wind doesn’t knock over the art. Show us what kind of art projects that you or your kids are able to produce using just the sun. Email, Facebook or Twitter. You never know if one of your art projects might end up in a weather-cast.

The KLST solar art project. Setting it out in the sun and see what it will look like tonight at 10PM.

