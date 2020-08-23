KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday August 23rd

Things will stay fairly hot and dry for the next several days across central Texas. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s with overnight lows in the lower 70s and upper 60s. Seasonal for the this time of year, as we start to wrap the summer and transition into some cooler temps in the coming months.

The main focus for most in the weather world will be on the Gulf of Mexico and what Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura are expected to do in the coming days.

Hurricane Marco will be the first storms making landfall of the two. Depending on where landfall is made and how far west it drifts will determine how it effects the weather for the Concho valley.

If Hurricane Marco stay off to the east, temperatures will begin to climb back up into the triple digits by the end of the week and the region will stay mostly dry with clear skies. If Hurricane Marco pushes further to the west either before landfall or afterwards. Increased tropical moisture could keep temperatures in 90s with increased cloud coverage and isolated rain chances.

The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Hurricane Marco making landfall along the Texas/Louisiana border and drifting into southern Texas. This puts us in the second scenario with the Concho Valley staying cooler with increased clouds and isolated showers.