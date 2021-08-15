KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday August 15th

Quite the alarm clock nature had for us this morning. Thunderstorms rolled into the San Angelo area and the Concho Valley this morning with heavy rain and some flash flooding. Another round of showers and storms will be possible this evening. Cooler across the region as well with temperatures mostly in the 80s.

Monday, rain chances continue to linger, but will be less than what we saw this weekend. More isolated in nature. Temperatures will begin to climb back up in the 90s for most of the week ahead.

Tuesday and Wednesday could see some more showers and storms across the Concho Valley, before conditions begin to clear up a bit heading into the weekend.

The average afternoon high temperature for today is 97. Why is that important? It starts the decline in temperatures for the rest of the year, the average temperature will only decrease for the rest of 2021.