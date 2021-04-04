KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday April 4th

Cool and Cloudy for you Easter Sunday. Lingering clouds kept the temperatures on the cooler side with highs only getting into the mid 60s for most of the region, some locations saw breaks in the clouds to heat up into the lower 70s.

Tonight, those clouds will continue to hang for the overnight hours. That will keep those overnight lows a bit warmer as well.

Monday, clouds begin to break up over the Concho Valley and we get into a bit of a warming trend for the week ahead. Temperatures will soar quickly into the 80s by mid week and the first 90s of the year possible to wrap up the work week.

