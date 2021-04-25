KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday April 25th

Warm and windy for the area to finish up the weekend. Temperatures got up into mid to lower 90s and some upper 80s for this afternoon, winds have been very gusty at time with gust above 30 MPH.

Monday will be very similar to today with afternoon highs in the 90s and gusty southerly winds. Monday evening, clouds will begin to increase across the region as our next frontal system approaches from the west.

Tuesday, our next weather system arrives and with it comes the chances from some severe storms for the Concho Valley. Tuesday evening and continuing into the early morning hours on Wednesday. Large hail, strong winds, and even the threat for tornadoes will be possible. The environment will see some higher shear throughout the atmosphere which will keep the possibility of tornadoes. Overnight storms can makes it difficult to receive timely watches and warnings so ensure that you have a way to get the latest information.

Wednesday and Thursday will also feature some shower and storms for the area, but the severe risk will be diminished by the lack of upper level support. Conditions will continue to dry out and improve through the rest of the week and clearing out for the weekend.