KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday April 25th

Warm and windy for the area to finish up the weekend. Temperatures got up into mid to lower 90s and some upper 80s for this afternoon, winds have been very gusty at time with gust above 30 MPH.

Monday will be very similar to today with afternoon highs in the 90s and gusty southerly winds. Monday evening, clouds will begin to increase across the region as our next frontal system approaches from the west.

Tuesday, our next weather system arrives and with it comes the chances from some severe storms for the Concho Valley. Tuesday evening and continuing into the early morning hours on Wednesday. Large hail, strong winds, and even the threat for tornadoes will be possible. The environment will see some higher shear throughout the atmosphere which will keep the possibility of tornadoes. Overnight storms can makes it difficult to receive timely watches and warnings so ensure that you have a way to get the latest information.

Wednesday and Thursday will also feature some shower and storms for the area, but the severe risk will be diminished by the lack of upper level support. Conditions will continue to dry out and improve through the rest of the week and clearing out for the weekend.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

90° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 90° 64°

Monday

92° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 92° 70°

Tuesday

90° / 68°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 90° 68°

Wednesday

89° / 58°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 89° 58°

Thursday

68° / 54°
Showers
Showers 41% 68° 54°

Friday

75° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 75° 54°

Saturday

83° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 83° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

74°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

72°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
70°

68°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
68°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
66°

65°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

70°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

74°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

78°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

82°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
91°

91°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
91°

90°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
90°
Sunny

San Angelo

90°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

91°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

86°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

87°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

87°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
