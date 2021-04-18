KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday April 18th

Skies have been clearing up a bit more today compared to yesterday. That additional sunshine and clearing allowed most of the region to warm up into the mid 60s. Some locations have seen some isolated rain showers, but much more isolated in nature for today. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s once again.

Tuesday will see breezy conditions out ahead of our next cold frontal system. Overnight lows in Tuesday night and going into Wednesday morning could fall into the upper 30s. Not expecting temperatures to fall below freezing at this time, but some areas in northern Texas do have Freeze Watches issued.

Temperatures will return closer to normal by the week’s end, so warmer temperatures just in time for the conclusion of the San Angelo Rodeo. Those warmer temperatures could also spark some isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours on Friday.

Sunday

64° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 64° 43°

Monday

71° / 49°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 2% 71° 49°

Tuesday

65° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 65° 38°

Wednesday

62° / 46°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 1% 62° 46°

Thursday

63° / 55°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 63° 55°

Friday

79° / 55°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 45% 79° 55°

Saturday

77° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 24% 77° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

57°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

55°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
55°

50°

12 AM
Clear
1%
50°

49°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
49°

47°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
47°

46°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
46°

46°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
46°

45°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
45°

45°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
45°

44°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
44°

47°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
47°

51°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
51°

58°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

62°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

66°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

67°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

68°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

69°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

63°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°
Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

63°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F A few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

61°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F A few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ESE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

62°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Mainly clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

61°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
4 mph NE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F A few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

