KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday April 18th

Skies have been clearing up a bit more today compared to yesterday. That additional sunshine and clearing allowed most of the region to warm up into the mid 60s. Some locations have seen some isolated rain showers, but much more isolated in nature for today. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s once again.

Tuesday will see breezy conditions out ahead of our next cold frontal system. Overnight lows in Tuesday night and going into Wednesday morning could fall into the upper 30s. Not expecting temperatures to fall below freezing at this time, but some areas in northern Texas do have Freeze Watches issued.

Temperatures will return closer to normal by the week’s end, so warmer temperatures just in time for the conclusion of the San Angelo Rodeo. Those warmer temperatures could also spark some isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours on Friday.