KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday April 11th

A hot taste of summer for your Sunday across the Concho Valley. Temperatures spiked in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the area. Clouds will begin to increase tonight and going into the week ahead with overnight lows in the 50s.

Monday, mostly cloudy skies and some isolated showers. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s for afternoon highs as winds become more northerly and cool off the region.

High pressure will settle into a blocking pattern in the Central United States, putting the Concho Valley and Texas on the more unstable side of the high pressure center. This means chances for isolated showers and storms will be possible for the majority of the week. Best chances for widespread rain will be on Tuesday and Wednesday. The area could see 1-2 inches of rain over the next 7 days with some isolated areas getting up to 2-4 inches of rain.

The blocking pattern finally begins to erode on Friday allowing for the weather pattern to break up enough heading into the weekend.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

94° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 94° 63°

Monday

84° / 53°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 55% 84° 53°

Tuesday

61° / 53°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 61° 53°

Wednesday

64° / 53°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 64° 53°

Thursday

67° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 67° 58°

Friday

76° / 47°
AM Showers
AM Showers 31% 76° 47°

Saturday

64° / 43°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 64° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

95°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

95°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
95°

93°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

71°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

68°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
68°

66°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
65°

65°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
65°

64°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
64°

65°

8 AM
Cloudy
4%
65°

69°

9 AM
Cloudy
2%
69°

72°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
72°

74°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
74°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

80°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

81°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
82°

82°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
82°
Sunny

San Angelo

95°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
15 mph WSW
Humidity
5%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

93°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
16 mph W
Humidity
5%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
62°F Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Eldorado

89°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
13 mph WSW
Humidity
9%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F Mainly clear. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

92°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
17 mph W
Humidity
5%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
62°F Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Eden

91°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
15 mph WSW
Humidity
9%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F Mainly clear. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

