KLST Digital Weather Update: Saturday January 23rd

A dreary start to the weekend as the lingering moisture and clouds coverage has kept much of Texas in foggy conditions for the day. That increased cloud coverage has prevented temperatures from climbing very much throughout the late morning and the afternoon. Most of the Concho Valley saw highs getting into the 50s with some lower 60s along I-10 and the southern counties.

Tonight, the clouds will persist allowing for the some overnight fog to redevelop and some area of drizzle to develop into the early morning hours tomorrow. Temperatures should still warm up slightly with warm southerly wind ahead of the cold front arriving on Sunday night and into Monday morning. Sunday evening as the cold front moves through the area some isolated thunderstorms could develop along the front. The best chances will be to the northeast of the Concho Valley, closer to the Metroplex, but some areas like Coleman and Ballinger could hear a rumble of thunder during the night. The rest of region will see some scattered showers with a thunderstorm possible.

Monday, clearing out and breezy as some cooler air moves in behind the cold front. Winds will be from the west at 10-15 MPH with gust up to 30 MPH at times. Drier air moving in from the west will help to break up the cloud coverage leading to mostly clear skies for Monday night.

Temperatures for the week ahead will be fairly normal for this time of year with highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Dry for most of the work week with a series of cold front passing through, but only slightly dropping temperatures, no significant rain chances are expected past Monday morning.