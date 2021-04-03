KLST Digital Weather Update: Saturday April 3rd

Cloudy skies and cooler temperatures across the Concho Valley. Temperatures struggle to get into the lower 70s and upper 60s due to the increase lower level clouds. Winds have relaxed a bit over the area as well. This morning, some showers and thunderstorms moved across the southern parts of the Concho Valley along the I-10 corridor. Another chances for some isolated showers will be possible going into the overnight hours, but most of the region will stay dry.

Easter Sunday, mostly cloudy skies will continue to the majority of the day but some breaks in the afternoon hours will allow temperatures to reach into the 70s for highs. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s for the Easter egg hunting. Expect the area to stay dry for your Sunday if you have any plans to head out for Easter services.

Next Week, Temperatures will begin to increase into the 80s with breezy winds from the south. Some locations could even press into the lower 90s with temperatures about 10 degrees above average for highs.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

61° / 55°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 61° 55°

Sunday

72° / 55°
Cloudy
Cloudy 16% 72° 55°

Monday

83° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 83° 60°

Tuesday

91° / 65°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 6% 91° 65°

Wednesday

91° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 91° 52°

Thursday

91° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 91° 59°

Friday

94° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 94° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

7 PM
Cloudy
3%
62°

62°

8 PM
Cloudy
4%
62°

60°

9 PM
Cloudy
4%
60°

62°

10 PM
Cloudy
4%
62°

61°

11 PM
Cloudy
5%
61°

60°

12 AM
Cloudy
5%
60°

59°

1 AM
Cloudy
5%
59°

58°

2 AM
Cloudy
13%
58°

58°

3 AM
Cloudy
18%
58°

57°

4 AM
Cloudy
13%
57°

57°

5 AM
Cloudy
13%
57°

57°

6 AM
Cloudy
14%
57°

57°

7 AM
Cloudy
16%
57°

57°

8 AM
Cloudy
15%
57°

58°

9 AM
Cloudy
12%
58°

60°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
60°

61°

11 AM
Cloudy
8%
61°

64°

12 PM
Cloudy
7%
64°

66°

1 PM
Cloudy
4%
66°

68°

2 PM
Cloudy
3%
68°

70°

3 PM
Cloudy
3%
70°

71°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
71°

71°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
71°

70°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
70°
Cloudy

San Angelo

61°F Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
56°F Cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Robert Lee

62°F Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F Cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

57°F Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Mertzon

58°F Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

58°F Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
53°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
32%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.