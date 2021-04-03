KLST Digital Weather Update: Saturday April 3rd

Cloudy skies and cooler temperatures across the Concho Valley. Temperatures struggle to get into the lower 70s and upper 60s due to the increase lower level clouds. Winds have relaxed a bit over the area as well. This morning, some showers and thunderstorms moved across the southern parts of the Concho Valley along the I-10 corridor. Another chances for some isolated showers will be possible going into the overnight hours, but most of the region will stay dry.

Easter Sunday, mostly cloudy skies will continue to the majority of the day but some breaks in the afternoon hours will allow temperatures to reach into the 70s for highs. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s for the Easter egg hunting. Expect the area to stay dry for your Sunday if you have any plans to head out for Easter services.

Next Week, Temperatures will begin to increase into the 80s with breezy winds from the south. Some locations could even press into the lower 90s with temperatures about 10 degrees above average for highs.