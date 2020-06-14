KLST Digital Weather and Wildfire Update: Sunday June 14th

Update on all three wild fires in the Concho Valley. The McDaniel Fire in Coke county is now up to 3,000 acres with 5% containment. Aviation resources are now being to used to help with suppression efforts for the McDaniel Fire. The Arroyo Grande Fire in northwestern Sutton county is now at 5,300 acres with 65% containment. The newest fire, The Wehmeyer Fire in eastern Runnels county which has recently been reported at 0% containment.

Smoke from both the McDaniel and Wehmeyer Fires are showing up on the visual satellite images

The weather remains mostly unchanged throughout the rest of the day. Gusty winds from the southeast will continue this afternoon and begin to decrease in the evening after sunset. No rain is expected for the next several days. The amount of smoke on visual satellite is less than yesterday but still being detected. Highs will be in the 90s with overnight lows in the 60s.