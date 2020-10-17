KLST Digital Evening Forecast: Saturday October 17th

A warm and windy weekend in store for the Concho Valley. Temperatures will hit the 80s this afternoon with 90s expected for Sunday. Overnight lows will dip into the lower 60s and upper 50s. Winds will stay fairly breezy this evening and into tomorrow afternoon. Southwesterly winds of 10-15 MPH with gust up 25 at time can be expected. Sunday evening winds begin to die down.

Cold front arrives on Monday, but the impacts could be localized to only parts of the Concho Valley. The front is expected to stall out over the Concho Valley between I-20 and I-10, so our northern counties could be much cooler than our southern counties to start the work week.

Regardless, any relief will be short lived as warmer conditions will return by Tuesday with mid 80s expected for much of next week.