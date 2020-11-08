KLST Digital Evening Forecast: Saturday November 7th

The quiet and warm weekend continues for San Angelo and the Concho Valley. Weather for this morning’s Veteran’s Parade was really nice with some breezy winds. That trend will continues into Sunday and Monday as well. Temperatures reaching into the upper 70s and lower 80s for tomorrow with winds gusting up to 25 MPH during the afternoon hours.

Monday that same pattern will hold in place with some cooler air moving in on Monday night. Slight chance for an isolated shower or two, but the most of the area will stay dry.

Tuesday will be cooler with temperatures in lower 70s and breezy, but the cooler temps will be short lived as warmer air rebuilds into the region for Wednesday and the rest of the work week.