KLST Digital Evening Forecast: Saturday November 7th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The quiet and warm weekend continues for San Angelo and the Concho Valley. Weather for this morning’s Veteran’s Parade was really nice with some breezy winds. That trend will continues into Sunday and Monday as well. Temperatures reaching into the upper 70s and lower 80s for tomorrow with winds gusting up to 25 MPH during the afternoon hours.

Monday that same pattern will hold in place with some cooler air moving in on Monday night. Slight chance for an isolated shower or two, but the most of the area will stay dry.

Tuesday will be cooler with temperatures in lower 70s and breezy, but the cooler temps will be short lived as warmer air rebuilds into the region for Wednesday and the rest of the work week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.