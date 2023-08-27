SAN ANGELO, TX— Hayven Book, the quarterback for the Miles Bulldogs, was awarded the KLST Co-Player of the Week, sharing the recognition with Bulldogs running back Tevin Meade.

In their 72-12 victory over the Kermit Yellowjackets, Book completed 19 of 27 passes for 254 yards and threw five touchdowns. He also rushed four times for 39 yards and one touchdown.

Meade delivered an outstanding performance with seven rushes for 122 yards and three touchdowns. He also had two catches for 55 yards and one touchdown. Remarkably, he led the Bulldogs in tackles with 14 on the night.