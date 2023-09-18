SAN ANGELO, TX— Brayden Sherwood, Robert Lee Steers running back and linebacker, was awarded the KLST Co-Player of the Week, sharing the recognition with Steers running back and defensive back Brenner Sherwood. The brothers made a dynamic duo in their 58-8 victory to Blackwell.

Brayden had eight carries, 15 yards, two touchdowns, one reception for 8 yards, one interception, and six tackles on the night.

Brenner went 3 of 6 passing for 64 yards, five carries, 76 yards one touchdown, one interception for a touchdown, one kickoff return for a touchdown, and finished with eight tackles.