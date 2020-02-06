KLST Bus stop forecast: Thursday, February the 6th

Temperatures starting out the day are in the low 20s. Winds are making it feel even colder as you are headed out the door. Wind chill values are in the teens for most with one or two seeing single digits. Warming up to above freezing for highs in the upper 40s.

Hi! My name is Gabriel Obregon and I am in the 5th Grade at Reagan Elementary.

Today is Thursday, February 6.

For breakfast we are having Mini Waffles, Fruit of the Day, Juice, and Milk.

For lunch we are having Grilled Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza or Cheese Pizza, Garden Salad, California Vegetables, Honey Roasted Carrots, Italian Mushrooms, Fruit of the Day, Spicy Italian Dressing, and Milk

More Stories for you

• When temperatures fall, heart problems rise

SAN ANGELO, Texas — While exposure to the cold can be uncomfortable, doctors say that for some people it can be…

• Our Water: golden algae bloom in Spence causes minor concern

SAN ANGELO – Over the past few months a noticeable golden algae bloom has struck E.V. Spence Reservoir, causing a minor…

• WATCH: Barrelman John Harrison goes for a ‘ride’ after bull hits barrel

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Five-time NFR (National Finals Rodeo) Barrelman John Harrison is showcasing his talents at the 8…

• First outpatient cath lab opens in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo recently opened its first outpatient catheterization lab, bringing a new level of…

• Retired SAPD officer joins TGCSO Criminal Investigations Division

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A retired San Angelo police officer with more than 35 years of experience is now helping the Tom…

• Ports to Plains set to begin feasibility study

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo and the Concho Valley may be closer than ever before to having interstate access via I…