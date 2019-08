For your Wednesday, plenty of sunshine throughout today with highs getting to low 100s. With a light breeze of about 5 to 15 mph. Tonight temperatures will get down to the mid to low 70s.

We continue to see triple digits for the end of the week with sunny conditions. The weekend we start to see a relative cool down of highs being in the upper 90s. Along with that we have slight chances of rain. 20% chance of rain on Sunday giving us a break from the hot and dry conditions we have seen.