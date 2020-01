A cold start to Tuesday with temperatures in the low 30s. Warming up into the mid 60s with plenty of sunshine.

Through out the day we are warming back up into the mid 60s. The warming trend continues with plenty of sunshine and warm air from the south for the week. This brings highs for the end of the week into the 70s.

Overnight Friday a dry cold front moves across the Concho Valley. The front does not bring rain chances but brings colder air. Highs get back to the upper 50s for Saturday.