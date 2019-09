Rain chances for your Thursday have diminished a bit down to 10%. It still will be hot with highs in the upper 90s and plenty of sunshine. Friday is still at 20% chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.

Drying up into the weekend and staying warm in the mid 90s. Saturday is windy with winds 10 to 15 miles per hour and some gust as well.

Next week we have mid 90s and some rain chances coming back.