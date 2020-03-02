KLST AM Forecast: Monday, March 2nd

We can expect cloudy skies for the rest of the day, with warmer temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70’s for a high, then, a decrease in temperatures as we get into Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs only in the upper 50’s as the cold front makes its way through. However, we will pop back up to the upper 60’s and lower 70’s for highs by the end of the work week into next weekend.
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!