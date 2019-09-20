KLST AM forecast: Friday, September the 20th

Today another hot day. Temperatures 97 and upper 90s, with one or two getting into the triple digits. Showers start popping up in the late afternoon and lingering a bit into the evening.

The weekend holds a windy Saturday and a warm Sunday. Saturday winds are between 10-15 miles per hour. This will make it feel a bit cooler with highs being in the mid 90s. Sunday mid 90s with a little bit of 10% chance of showers.

Next week a hot start with rain chances coming in middle of the week.