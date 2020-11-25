KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday November 25th

Cool and calm conditions expected for the Concho Valley today. Temperatures will get into the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon with light northerly winds. Clear skies will remain in place going into this evening as well with overnight lows dipping into the 40s.

Thanksgiving, weather will warm back up into the upper 70s and lower 80s for the area. Winds will start to come more from the southwest allowing the area to warm up. Fantastic weather with clear skies expected. So whether it’s tossing the football around or some outdoor cooking, no concerns expected for Thanksgiving plans.

Friday, we will see our next cold front move into the region which could bring some rain to the Concho Valley. Mostly Cloudy skies with isolated rain showers can be expected for both Friday and Saturday. Sunday, conditions will begin to clear up as the cold front finally pushes out of the area.