KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday March 10th

Another day in the warm and windy pattern for the area. Temperatures will creep up into the upper 70s and even some lower 80s for some locations. Winds will continue to be from the south at 15-20 MPH and gust up to 30 MPH as they have been for the past couple of days. Mostly cloudy skies for the day ahead but becoming partly cloudy at times during the afternoon hours.

Thursday the pattern finally breaks up enough for the winds to calm down a bit. Temperatures will still hover around the 80 degree mark with partly cloudy skies.

Friday as the next low pressure system begins to move across the southern plains, some isolated showers and storms could pop up in the afternoon, temperatures will still get into the 80s for highs and in the into the upper 50s for overnight lows.

Temperatures begin to cool off for the weekend as the cold front makes it way through the area. Scattered showers and storms for the region late on Saturday and into Sunday morning. The rain chances do not look to be a complete washout, but just a band of rain associated with the cold front so partly cloudy skies can be expected ahead and behind the actual cold front.