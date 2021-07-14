KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, July 14th

Getting through the rest of our afternoon, we can expect plenty of sunshine with a few clouds in the sky later today. Temperatures will be similar to yesterday for highs, hitting the low 90s around the region. Winds will be coming in from the south as a light breeze around 10-15 mph. Tonight, we are looking at mostly clear skies with lows dropping to the 60s and 70s and winds coming from the south around 10-15 mph. As we get closer to the end of this week, temperatures will continue to inch closer to the upper 90s by this weekend. A mix of sun and clouds for the next few days is also looking to be favorable. A few spotty showers will be scattered around the region late Friday evening. A cold front will move through the area late Monday over into Tuesday. Temperatures will drop around 10-15 degrees for highs, as we are looking to only hit the low to mid 80s for highs on Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms will last most of the day Tuesday as well, which could trickle over into Wednesday of next week. Humidity levels continue to be higher than usual for this time of year, and we will still feel the muggy mornings and warmer afternoons.

