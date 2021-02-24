KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, February 24th

For the rest of our afternoon, we will have sunny skies with winds from the northeast around 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be a slight be cooler today, with highs only reaching the upper 60s to mid 70s. Tonight will give us an increase in clouds with lows in the 30s and 40s and winds from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be cloudy with much cooler temperatures, only getting into the 40s and 50s for highs, and winds from the northeast around 5-15 mph. A quick bounce back for Friday in temperatures, and we will have more clouds than sun for the next several days. Rainy conditions look to be more favorable for Monday, with a cold front moving through Sunday night.