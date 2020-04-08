KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, April 8th

We will continue to warm up to the upper 80s and low 90s for highs today. Plenty of sunshine to go around as we get through the first half of the week. Tonight will have mild temperatures in the 60s for lows, and light winds. Tomorrow will be about twenty degrees cooler, highs only in the 60s and 70s, with scattered rain showers starting in the later morning hours and going through until the early evening. After the weekend, another cold front will make its way through, and we will be dropping back down to the 50s and 60s for most of us to start our next week. Due to a special press conference by Governor Abbott, our regular noon schedule was interrupted.