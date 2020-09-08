KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday September 8th

Warm and windy this afternoon across the Concho Valley. Winds will be from the south at 10-15 MPH with gust getting up to 30 MPH at times. Temperatures will still climb up into the lower 90s for much of the area. Some isolated showers could begin to pop up during the afternoon hours, with rain chances increasing into the later evening hours as the cold front approaches from the north.

Expected widespread rain showers and much cooler temperatures for your Wednesday as the cold front pushes into central Texas. Winds will shift from the south to become more northerly and the temperatures will only top out in the lower 70s, some area could stay in the upper 60s for highs.

The cold front is expected to stall in our area which will allow for some increased rain chances to persist later into this week, but conditions will begin to dry out and warm up a bit heading into the weekend.

Tropical Update: The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season continues at record pace with Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Storm Rene having formed in the eastern Atlantic yesterday. The storms still remain well off to the east of the United States at this time, but your weather team here at KLST will continue to post updates as they develop.