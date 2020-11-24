KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday November 24th

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Sterling, Tom Green, Runnels, Concho, Irion, and Coke counties valid until 6PM. Expect sustained winds of 25-30 MPH with gust up to 45 MPH at times.

A warm and windy day can be expected for much of the Concho Valley. Cloud coverage will quickly begin to dissipate throughout the afternoon allowing temperatures to climb into the upper 70s and even some lower 80s. Winds from the southwest will also help to keep things warm with winds of 15-20 MPH and gust up to 30 MPH expected for much of the region.

Overnight tonight, a cold front will move into the area which will pull down our temperatures and turn winds from the northwest, making for a calmer and cooler Wednesday.

Thanksgiving, temperatures will quickly bounce back in to the upper 70s once again ahead of a cold front expected to arrive on Friday. The cold front on Friday will bring increased cloud coverage and could produce an isolated showers or two.

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

