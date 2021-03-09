KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday March 9th

Warm and windy once again for the area, as high pressure continue to keep the current weather pattern in place. Temperatures will be a tad bit warmer today with highs getting into the mid 70s. Increased southerly winds will continue as well, similar to yesterday with wind speeds of 15-20 MPH and gust up to 30 MPH. Mostly cloudy skies will persist for much of the day ahead, with clouds scattering out during the overnight hours.

Wednesday will see the pattern repeat once more but with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday will hover closer to 80 degrees.

Friday the pattern finally start to break as an low pressure system move into the Texas Panhandle. That will bring in some instability to area and produce some isolated showers and storms as cold front passes through the area. Temperatures will cool off back to the 60s for the weekend.

That same low pressure system will have plenty of attention on it as it could really kickoff the severe weather season for the Central United States. Areas in Oklahoma could be looking several days of severe weather risks, while areas in Colorado could large snowfall totals, all from the same system. Rain chances will begin to increase for the Concho Valley towards the end of the week and heading into the weekend.

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

69°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
19 mph S
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
59°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy/Wind

Robert Lee

70°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 70°
Wind
22 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy/Wind

Eldorado

66°F Mostly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 66°
Wind
22 mph S
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy/Wind

Mertzon

68°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 68°
Wind
22 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds late. Low 56F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
56°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds late. Low 56F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy/Wind

Eden

69°F Cloudy/Wind Feels like 69°
Wind
22 mph S
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low 57F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
57°F Mostly cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low 57F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

73° / 59°
Cloudy/Wind
Cloudy/Wind 1% 73° 59°

Wednesday

80° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 80° 61°

Thursday

82° / 61°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 10% 82° 61°

Friday

84° / 62°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 84° 62°

Saturday

80° / 49°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 24% 80° 49°

Sunday

70° / 46°
AM Showers/Wind
AM Showers/Wind 32% 70° 46°

Monday

73° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 73° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
70°

72°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
72°

72°

5 PM
Cloudy/Wind
0%
72°

72°

6 PM
Cloudy/Wind
1%
72°

71°

7 PM
Cloudy
1%
71°

69°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
69°

68°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
68°

67°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
67°

66°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
66°

65°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
65°

65°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
65°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
64°

63°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
63°

62°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
62°

61°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
61°

60°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
60°

60°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
60°

61°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
61°

63°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
63°

66°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
66°

70°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
70°

73°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

75°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

77°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.