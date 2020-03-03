KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, March 3rd

Expect the clouds to stick around for the next few days as we get through the middle of the week. Rain showers and thunderstorms are expected mostly in the overnight hours into Wednesday morning, with lows dropping into the mid 40’s. After Wednesday, which we will only have highs in the mid 50’s, we can expect the sunshine to be back, and a slight jump in temperatures, reaching upper 60’s and low 70’s to finish out into the upcoming weekend.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!