KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, March 3rd

SEATTLE (AP) — Tensions over how to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus intensified Tuesday in the United States as the death toll climbed to seven and lawmakers expressed doubts about the government's ability to ramp up testing fast enough to deal with the crisis.

All of the deaths — including the latest one reported, which happened last week but was not tied to the virus until now — have occurred in Washington state, and all but two victims were residents of a nursing home in suburban Seattle. The number of cases in the U.S. overall climbed past 100 scattered across at least 14 states, with nearly 20 in Washington state.