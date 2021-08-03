KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, August 3rd

As we get through the rest of our Tuesday, we are looking at plenty of sunny skies around the region. Temperatures will only reach the upper 80s to low 90s for highs and winds will continue to come in from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Tonight will give us clear skies with calm winds. Lows will drop to the 60s and 70s overnight. Tomorrow will almost be a repeat of today, with the exception of a few more clouds in the sky. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and winds from the east up to ten miles per hour. The hazy condition from the Canada wild fire smoke will leave our area by the end of the week, but until then, we are looking at lower air quality across the viewing area. By the end of the week, we will have warmer temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s, which will continue to stick around through the weekend as well. Next week will have mid to upper 90s for highs and a mix of sun and clouds. Moisture levels will be back to more humid and muggy by this Friday as well.

