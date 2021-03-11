KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday March 11th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another dreary start to the day with mostly cloudy skies for the area. Afternoon highs will be very dependent on the when the clouds begin to break up throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid 70s for the region, locations that see cloudy conditions lingering could see afternoon highs only getting into the upper 60s. Winds will from the south at 10-15 MPH but the break from gusty winds will be short lived as winds will pick back up going into the weekend.

Saturday, the cold front will move through the area bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe as they move through in the afternoon and evening hours. Large hail and damaging winds could be possible with some of these storms. Cooler temperatures will be begin to move in behind the front keeping highs in the 70s for Saturday and dipping into the 60s for Sunday.

Next week, the pattern settles back down as mostly clear skies and temperatures sitting closer to normal with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

76°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Mainly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F Mostly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

77° / 63°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 77° 63°

Friday

82° / 63°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 16% 82° 63°

Saturday

80° / 48°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 24% 80° 48°

Sunday

69° / 47°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 0% 69° 47°

Monday

76° / 50°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 76° 50°

Tuesday

80° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 80° 47°

Wednesday

76° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 11% 76° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
77°

77°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

73°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
73°

71°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
71°

69°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
69°

68°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
68°

68°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
68°

66°

12 AM
Cloudy
12%
66°

66°

1 AM
Cloudy
9%
66°

65°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

3 AM
Cloudy
11%
65°

64°

4 AM
Cloudy
14%
64°

64°

5 AM
Cloudy
11%
64°

64°

6 AM
Cloudy
17%
64°

64°

7 AM
Cloudy
17%
64°

65°

8 AM
Cloudy
16%
65°

67°

9 AM
Cloudy
12%
67°

69°

10 AM
Cloudy
9%
69°

71°

11 AM
Cloudy
5%
71°

73°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
73°

76°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
76°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.