KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, June 3rd

For the rest of our day, we can expect mostly cloudy skies with a few bits of sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will be reaching the 70s and slightly in the 80s this afternoon. Winds will be coming from the east around 5-10 mph. Tonight, we may have a few spotty showers and storms. Lows will be in the 60s and winds will be relatively calm. Tomorrow will give us a mix of sun and clouds with a few chances of rain showers and thunderstorms developing around the region. Temperatures will be similar to today, and winds will be coming from an eastern direction up to 10 miles per hour. As we progress through the next several days, we could have pop up storms develop, and highs will remain in the 80s. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies can also be expected.

