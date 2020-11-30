KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday November 30th

Cold temperatures to finish the month of November. Temperatures will start out in the mid 20s with highs in the lower 50s for much of the area. Clear skies will remain in place as high pressure continues to build over West Texas.

Tuesday, winds turn from the southwest and temperatures will climb slightly with highs in the 60s. The warm up will be short lived as another cold front is expected to arrive on Wednesday and drop temperatures once again.

Another warm up is expected for the weekend as temperatures build back into the 60s for Saturday. A quiet and cold pattern in store with no significant rain chances expected for the next several days.

November 30th also brings the 2020 Hurricane Season to an official end. This year was certainly one for the record books, with some of the earliest storms and shear amount of storms. 2020 featured 30 named storms, including the first time ever using the names Theta and Iota in the Greek alphabet list.