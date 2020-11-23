KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday November 23rd

Cloudy conditions expected for the day throughout the Concho Valley. That will help to keep temperatures average for today with highs in the upper 60s. Clouds will begin to dissipate and clear out during the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will pick up this afternoon from the south at 10-15 MPH with gust up to 25 MPH at times.

Temperatures will be back and forth throughout the week as a series of cold fronts pass through the region. Wednesday and Friday will both see cooler temperatures, while Tuesday and Thursday will be about 10 degrees warmer. No significant rain chances expected with either cold front, but ahead on the cold front on Tuesday winds will increase with gust getting up to 30 MPH at times.

Thanksgiving weather might feel out of place with temperatures pushing into the upper 70s and maybe even some lower 80s for afternoon highs.

