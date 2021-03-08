KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday March 8th

And so begins the windy week for the Concho Valley. An upper level ridge and high pressure will settle into the region for the majority of the week. This will allow gusty winds from the south and warmer temperatures to dominate most of the week ahead.

This afternoon, temperatures will climb into the lower 70s and upper 60s across much of the area with afternoon winds increasing to 15-20 MPH and gusting up to 30 MPH at time. Clouds will continue to develop in the afternoon with some dissipating during the evening and overnight hours.

Tuesday and Wednesday continue to see the warming trend with highs getting into the 80s by Wednesday. Southerly winds of 15-20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH will continue for both days as well.

Friday starts to see a break in the weather pattern as an upper level low begins to move into the region from the west. Winds will start to turn out of the northwest bringing in cooler air to the Concho Valley.

As the low continues to progress eastward over the area, rain chances will begin to increase heading into the weekend with some isolated showers and storms possible late Saturday and into early Sunday.

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

66°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Mainly clear. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

63°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
19 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Mainly clear. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

63°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
53°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy/Wind

Mertzon

64°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 61°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions after midnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
54°F Mostly clear this evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions after midnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

66°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
54°F Mainly clear. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

70° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 70° 55°

Tuesday

76° / 59°
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
Mostly Cloudy/Wind 6% 76° 59°

Wednesday

80° / 60°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 6% 80° 60°

Thursday

80° / 62°
Cloudy
Cloudy 5% 80° 62°

Friday

84° / 58°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 15% 84° 58°

Saturday

68° / 44°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 44% 68° 44°

Sunday

69° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 69° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

66°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
66°

63°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
63°

61°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
61°

60°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
60°

59°

11 PM
Clear
3%
59°

58°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
58°

58°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
58°

57°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
57°

57°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
57°

56°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
56°

57°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
57°

57°

6 AM
Cloudy
6%
57°

57°

7 AM
Cloudy
6%
57°

58°

8 AM
Cloudy
5%
58°

61°

9 AM
Cloudy
4%
61°

64°

10 AM
Cloudy
3%
64°

67°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
1%
67°

70°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
70°

72°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
72°

73°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
73°

