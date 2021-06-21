KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, June 21st

For the rest of our afternoon, we will have a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will peak around midday, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds are expected to shift a bit, eventually coming from the northeast up to 20 miles per hour. A cold front this afternoon is looking to drop our temperatures significantly for the rest of the day. We should feel the decrease, which will be around 10-15 degrees in the course of a few hours. Scattered showers and storms are expected to be in the region for the rest of the day. Tonight, we continue to see spotty showers with lows dropping to the 60s and winds coming from the northeast 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will have a few showers and storms lingering in the early morning, then clearing skies as we progress through the day. Temperatures will still be a bit cooler than average for our Tuesday, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. However, after tomorrow, we will be back in the warmer temperature range of upper 90s to 100s. More sun than clouds can be expected as well getting through the rest of this week. This weekend will provide another shot of relief from the warmer temperatures. We will be back in the low to mid 90s for Saturday and Sunday, and some spotty showers could develop on Sunday. Dew points have increased back to the 60s and 70s, so humidity levels are going to be higher again, especially in the morning hours. We can expect muggy mornings, and when winds are relatively calm, a bit of condensation on our vehicles.

