KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday October 9th

No major changes expected for the Concho Valley to wrap up the work week. Temperatures will once again hover around the upper 80s and lower 90s for your afternoon, with temps dropping into the mid 50s overnight.

Hot for the weekend as the upper level ridge begins to slide to the east and over to the Concho Valley, temperatures will begin to climb into the upper 90s for Saturday and Sunday. Some locations could break into the triple digits. Record highs are at risk of getting broken this weekend. The record high for Saturday is just 95 set last year in 2019. Sunday’s record of 97 degrees was set all the way back in 1921. Both could be broken this weekend.

Hurricane Delta is at category 3 strength with winds of 115 MPH and still moving to the north at 13 MPH. Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall later tonight in southwestern Louisiana. No rain expected to our region, just some early morning cloud coverage for our eastern counties.