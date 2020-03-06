KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, March 6th

We can expect temperatures to get to the upper 60’s for our highs today, with increasing clouds late tonight. Lows expected to be in the lower 40’s getting into our weekend. Saturday mornings, mostly cloudy skies are anticipated, but clearing out by the early afternoon hours. High’s expected to be in the upper 60’s for the start of our weekend, and dropping to lows in the mid 40’s into Sunday. We will see some spotty showers Sunday late morning into the afternoon, but for those areas getting rain, just a light sprinkling will be expected. Just enough to get the ground wet. The next week we will see temperatures jumping back up in to the upper 70’s for highs.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!