KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, June 25th

After an unexpected bout of low level clouds earlier this morning, we will have sunny skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be hitting the mid to upper 90s for most of the region, with a few areas getting into the triple digits again. Tonight, we are looking at a few clouds moving into the region later in the evening with temperatures dropping to the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will still be coming from a southern direction around 10-15 mph. To kick off the first day of this weekend, we are looking at mostly sunny skies, with scattered clouds across the skies. Temperatures will once again rise to the 90s and 100s for the region. Winds will be on the breezy side, coming from the south up to twenty miles per hour. Looking ahead, we are going to have a cooler start to next week, with highs only hitting the mid 80s to low 90s into Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms are looking more favorable to develop for Monday and Tuesday. And we can expect more cloudy conditions with these scattered showers. Average gas prices continue to stick around the same for the region as well as the state for the most part, while national averages go up three cents. Conditions for later will be a bit warmer but still decent for tonight’s Downtown Movie Night, which is airing the recent adaptation of The Lion King.