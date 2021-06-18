KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, June 18th

As we get through the rest of our afternoon hours, we can expect plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 90s around the region once again, and winds will be fairly steady from the southeast around 5-10 mph. As we head into the evening hours, we will have mostly clear skies with lows dropping to the 60s and 70s and winds will be coming from the southeast up to ten miles per hour. Heading into the first day of the weekend, mostly sunny skies will be in the forecast with temperatures hitting the 90s and 100s for the Concho Valley. Winds will still be coming from the southeast 5-10 mph. Father’s Day this Sunday will be even warmer with temperatures. A cold front is expected to move through the region late Monday afternoon, however, we are only getting the tail end of this front, so temperatures will only drop to the 90s for highs. However, overnight lows will be in the 60s, so we could see some scattered showers and storms heading into Tuesday. The middle of next week will bring us right back to the triple digits for highs, and we can expect plenty of sunshine. There is one be difference though. Dew points will creep back into the 60s and 70s starting next week, so humidity levels will be higher and we will have several mornings with muggy conditions next week.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video