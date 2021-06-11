KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday June 11th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hot and Humid conditions will continue for the Concho Valley to wrap up the work week. A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8PM tonight, but could easily be extended into the weekend as the upper level will remain in place through most of the weekend. Temperatures will get into the upper 90s and lower 100s for much of the area. Humidity will also be higher for the next couple of days, meaning heat index values could get up to 105 degrees in some locations.

Saturday looks to be another repeat day with highs in the 90s and 100s and high humidity as well. Clear skies continue as the high pressure suppresses any significant cloud develop over the area. Some showers and storms could develop further north in the Texas Panhandle.

Sunday upper level ridge begins to weaken and retrograde back to the west over the Rockies and Four Corners region. That will break to relentless heat over Texas allowing temperatures to fall back to normal for next week. Highs will be in the mid 90s. Some isolated showers and storms will be possible late on Sunday night and into Monday morning. Most of the area will stay dry but similar to the last couple of storms that moved through Abilene and scraped the Concho Valley in places like Coleman and Winters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

99°F Sunny Feels like 107°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

98°F Sunny Feels like 107°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

93°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 96°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

95°F Sunny Feels like 101°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
72°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

94°F Sunny Feels like 98°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

San Angelo

100°F Sunny Feels like 108°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

98°F Sunny Feels like 107°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

93°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 96°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

95°F Sunny Feels like 101°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
72°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

94°F Sunny Feels like 98°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.