KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday June 11th

Hot and Humid conditions will continue for the Concho Valley to wrap up the work week. A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8PM tonight, but could easily be extended into the weekend as the upper level will remain in place through most of the weekend. Temperatures will get into the upper 90s and lower 100s for much of the area. Humidity will also be higher for the next couple of days, meaning heat index values could get up to 105 degrees in some locations.

Saturday looks to be another repeat day with highs in the 90s and 100s and high humidity as well. Clear skies continue as the high pressure suppresses any significant cloud develop over the area. Some showers and storms could develop further north in the Texas Panhandle.

Sunday upper level ridge begins to weaken and retrograde back to the west over the Rockies and Four Corners region. That will break to relentless heat over Texas allowing temperatures to fall back to normal for next week. Highs will be in the mid 90s. Some isolated showers and storms will be possible late on Sunday night and into Monday morning. Most of the area will stay dry but similar to the last couple of storms that moved through Abilene and scraped the Concho Valley in places like Coleman and Winters.