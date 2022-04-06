KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas – The Kimble County Sheriff’s Office arrested seven people who had entered the United States unlawfully on April 6th under Operation Lone Star according to a Facebook post made by the sheriff’s office.

In the first traffic stop on US Highway 377 South, which was pretextual, one person was arrested for unlawfully entering the state. This person was transported to the Kimble and Edwards County line where a US Border Patrol agent received the person.

At around 1:30 p.m., Kimble County Sheriff’s worked alongside the Junction Police Department in the arrest of six others who had entered the U.S. unlawfully at the 400 block of US Highway 377 South. One of the passengers being transported was 20 months old. Passengers in the vehicle were detained and are waiting to be transferred to the US Border Patrol.

The driver of the second pretextual stop was a United States citizen who is facing six counts of smuggling of humans.